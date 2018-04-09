Legal challenge filed in Carmel mosque decision

CARMEL, Ind. -- Nearly two months after plans to build a mosque in Carmel, Indiana were approved, a new petition could be putting their future in doubt.

A petition was filed March 28 with the Hamilton County Superior Court 1, requesting a review of the Board of Zoning Appeals' approval of the mosque. The petition was filed by five Carmel residents.

On Feb. 26, hundreds of Carmel residents packed the Palladium for the Performing Arts to share opinions on the mosque. The meeting lasted more than five hours, with the board approving the plans, 3-2.

The Al Salam Foundation plans to build the Islamic Life Center and Mosque near Shelborne Road and West 141st Street but says they are unsure on a timeline for the groundbreaking.

Those opposed to the building said it was too big and would be built too close to people who already live in the proposed area.

"I strongly oppose the approval of this project today and hope that a decision will be made carefully and thoughtfully encompassing all the new information presented today,' a Carmel resident said.

A hearing for the petition is set for for May 25 at the Hamilton Superior Court.

