Police searching for missing 43-year-old Hamilton County man

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. -- The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 43-year-old man from the southern edge of the county.
Daniel L. Carr Jr., 43, was last seen leaving his residence in Home Place around 8 p.m. on March 5.
Carr was riding his dark mountain bike while wearing dark blue jeans, a hoodie, a checkered flannel coat and a black backpack. He was riding south on College Avenue, and is known to frequent the Broad Ripple and Rocky Ripple areas.
Carr is 6 feet tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. He has blond hair, blue eyes, and has multiple tattoos all over his body.
Carr may need medical assistance, but does not meet the requirements for a Silver Alert.
Anyone with information on Carr should call Detective Rees at 317-776-9887 or the Hamilton County Public Safety Communications at 317-773-1282.