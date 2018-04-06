$1 billion hospital planned for Meridian Street corridor in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. -- A health-care company is asking for permission to build a $1 billion medical center on on the Meridian Street corridor in Carmel.

Ambrose and Sexton Development LLC has filed an application asking Carmel officials to rezone 30 acres at Spring Mill Road and 96th Street between 96th Street and I-465.

The map included with the rezoning application shows that the project would consist of nine buildings and four parking garages as well as two hospital helipads.

The plan does not include any detail about what exactly those buildings will house or who will be building them.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard says the city understands that the area is a "prime location" and they will be giving the project careful consideration. His office did not release any other details about who the project proposal is from.

“The proposed development is planned on a key piece of real estate located near our interstate highway and Meridian Street Corridor, which places it in a prime location for commercial development," said Mayor Brainard. "Therefore, I wanted to ensure that we would not lose out on revenue for Carmel taxpayers and required that any company or entity planning a project there would pay taxes, or make payments in lieu of taxes. In addition, our planning staff and Plan Commission will give this project careful consideration, listening to the concerns of other property owners in the area, as they do for all projects coming through the planning and zoning process in Carmel.”

You can view the full Comprehensive Plan submitted to the City of Carmel below.

