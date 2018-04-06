St. Vincent confirms land purchase in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. -- After a couple of months of speculation, St. Vincent confirmed Friday that has entered into an agreement to buy land located at 96th and Spring Mill Road in Carmel.
A spokesperson for St. Vincent says the landowner, an affiliate of Ambrose Property Group, has asked to have the land rezoned to allow for a variety of uses, including administrative and medical office space.
"Recent accounts of potential project specifics are inaccurate and were not generated by St. Vincent. St. Vincent currently has no specific or finalized plans for the property other than maintaining the flexibility to best serve our patients and communities"