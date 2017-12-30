Deputies rescue duck stuck in frozen in Hamilton County pond

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies in Hamilton County had to rescue a duck that got stuck on the ice Friday morning.

Deputies were flagged down by a citizen at Morse Park Road and Beach Road by a citizen who noticed a duck that was frozen in the ice.

Because the duck was not close to the shore, and deputies couldn't safely attempt a rescue they called in some assistance in the form of an inflatable pontoon.

Armed with a bucket of hot water, a deputy made his way out with the pontoon and was able to free the duck's legs from the frozen pond.

The duck was taken to a local farm where the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says it has a warm and cozy home for as long as it chooses to remain there.

Deputies want to remind citizens that even though the temperatures have been well below freezing, lake and pond ice is still not thick enough to venture out on and cannot support a normal person's weight. If you see any human or animals stuck on a lake or a pond don't try to be a hero, call for help.

