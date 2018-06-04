Family: Ella Whistler was shot 7 times at Noblesville West Middle School

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Ella Whistler was shot seven times last month in a school shooting in Noblesville, Indiana, the family said Monday.

Whistler was shot in the face, neck, hand, and upper chest area. She suffered collapsed lungs, a broken jaw, a broken clavicle, multiple broken neck vertebras, broken ribs, a severed vertebral vein, and significant nerve damage.

Whistler was hurt May 25 in a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.

According to a statement from her family, Whistler "continues to make progress but faces a long road to recovery." She will remain at Riley Hospital for the foreseeable future.

Whistler eventually hopes to return to volleyball, cheerleading, and show choir.

If you want to support Whistler and her family, they have set up a GoFundMe to help with the medical expenses. Click here to see the GoFundMe.

Whistler's full statement is below:

Ella and her family deeply appreciate the outpouring of support, concern, and prayers from friends, family, and the community. Ella suffered very serious, life-threatening injuries from being shot 7 times in the face, neck, hand, and upper chest area. She underwent emergency, life-saving surgery after being airlifted to Riley, and her injuries include collapsed lungs; a broken jaw, clavicle, multiple neck vertebras, and ribs; a severed vertebral vein; significant nerve damage; and numerous related injuries.

Ella’s parents are proud of her incredible bravery and strength in facing this unspeakable tragedy. Ella’s current condition is stable. She continues to make progress but faces a long road to recovery. She will remain an inpatient at Riley Hospital for the foreseeable future, where she is receiving exceptional care from her medical team. She hopes to eventually return to her favorite activities of volleyball, cheerleading, and show choir.

If you would like to show your support for Ella, you can post words of encouragement or make donations at https://www.gofundme.com/ella-whistler [gofundme.com] to help with the enormous medical and other expenses caused by Ella’s injuries.

Ella and her family respectfully request privacy at this difficult time so they can focus on Ella’s treatment and recovery.

