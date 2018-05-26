Family of girl wounded in Noblesville school shooting thanks everyone for prayers

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Words of thanks from the family of a girl who was wounded in the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School on Friday morning.

In a statement, the Whistler family said Ella, 13, is doing well at Riley Hospital for Children and she is stable.

Ella's family went on to say, "We'd like to thank everyone across the country who prayed for our family today. We've felt those prayers and appreciate each of them. We'd also like to thank the first responders, Noblesville police, Indiana State Police and the medical staff and surgeons at Riley."

The statement goes on to ask for privacy for her family as Ella recovers.

Here is the entire statement:

Our daughter, Ella Whistler, was involved in a horrific shooting today at her school. We will spend the next days and weeks processing what happened and why. But first, we wanted to say she is doing well at Riley Hospital for Children. Her status is critical, yet we are pleased to report she is stable. We’d like to thank everyone across the country who prayed for our family today. We’ve felt those prayers and appreciate each of them. We’d also like to thank the first responders, Noblesville police, Indiana State Police and the medical staff and surgeons at Riley. Please do not contact our family for further comment at this time. We appreciate you respecting our privacy as we support Ella in her recovery.

The shooting at Noblesville West Middle School was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Friday.

Teacher Jason Seaman and Ella were wounded when another student opened fire.

Seaman is being hailed as a hero for tackling the shooter. He is hospitalized in good condition.

The suspect has been arrested. He is not being identified because he is a juvenile.

There is no word on a motive for the shooting at this time.

MORE COVERAGE | Two shot at Noblesville West Middle School | Science teacher Jason Seaman being called a hero for stopping school shooter | FBI, ATF searching suspected shooter's home | Secondary threat made to Noblesville High School following active shooter at middle school | Responses to Noblesville school shooting | Students, parents describe Noblesville shooting | Indiana schools can allow teachers to have guns | How to talk to your kids about Noblesville shooting