Fishers students help 98-year-old former teacher celebrate her birthday

FISHERS, Ind. -- Decades after she retired, a former Shelbyville teacher returned to the classroom in Fishers to celebrate a special day.

Students at Lantern Road Elementary sang “Happy Birthday” to Mignon Dinsmore to help her celebrate her 98th Birthday.

As another treat, a group of second-grade students treated Dinsmore to a tour of the school.

Dinsmore was a second-grade teacher when she retired 30 years ago in Shelbyville. She said teaching was a lifelong dream of hers and she was so thankful she could do it as an adult.

"I always loved to be a teacher. Before I went to school I used to play school,” said Dinsmore “I always liked to go to school."

The students also made Dinsmore signs and more than 20 birthday cards for the special occasion.

