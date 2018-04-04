Fishers Library making progress after flood damage

FISHERS, Ind. -- Fishers Library patrons will have increased accessibility beginning Friday.
The library has been offering limited services since early January when a fire sprinkler burst and caused flooding damage. The children's section has remained open, but access to the adult and teen sections has been limited.
Signs of recovery should be immediately noticeable as the front doors will be re-opened, library officials say. Access to the adult service section will also be reopened, which includes the library's public computers.
However, there is still more work to be done. Private study rooms near youth services and the lower level of the library will remain closed until construction is finished.