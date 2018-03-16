Fishers mother has warning for parents about study abroad programs

Semester at Sea gives students a list of safety of precautions. Chalene has offered to work with the program to improve their emergency risk assessments and they welcome the partnership.
She also wrote a message on her Facebook page to parents and students of Semester at Sea Spring 2018, "I have often thanked Semester at Sea for my daughter's opportunity of a lifetime. But now I cannot, in good conscience, remain silent. I am here to share with you why your child is not safe."
You can read what else Chalene had to say in that Facebook post below: