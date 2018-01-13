Man caught on surveillance peeking into windows and pulling down his pants in Indy neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS -- Residents in one Indianapolis neighborhood are saying “enough is enough” after a man was caught on camera peeping into windows and dropping his pants.

It’s gotten so bad that people who live in the Holy Cross Neighborhood have started their own “neighborhood watch” groups to walk the neighborhood at night to put a stop to it.

Amanda Reagan said she and her husband have caught the aptly nicknamed “Holy Cross Peeper” at their home at least twice.

“My heart was racing, the hair was standing up on my arm,” said Reagan. “I was really creeped out.”

The first time, she was alone at home.

The second time – her husband saw him.

“He started pounding on the glass and he actually opened the door and started screaming at the guy,” said Reagan. “The guy said he was just trying to see what my husband was watching and he took off.”

The Reagan’s haven’t seen him since that last encounter, but based on the posts to their NextDoor app he hasn’t gone very far.

Posts from all over the Holy Cross neighborhood share photos and sightings of the man peeping into windows and pulling down his pants.

The surveillance video below shows the “Holy Cross Peeper” Sunday evening in the backyard of a home in the neighborhood peeping into someone’s window with his pants down.

The most recent NextDoor post about the man says he exposed himself to two women who live nearby.

Residents say they’ve reported the man to IMPD on multiple occasions, but the sightings continue.

