FISHERS, Ind. -- One of Indiana’s fastest growing cities will soon harken back to its rural roots – farming.

The city of Fishers announced plans Wednesday for a new 30-acre park called Fishers Agri-Park.

The park will be run by Brandywine Creek Farms, a nonprofit organization that is working to eliminate hunger by providing locally raised produce to central Indiana food pantries.

Fishers Agri-Park will be located near 113th Street and Florida Road and will feature crop fields, livestock, outdoor classrooms, a Farmer’s Market and eating area as well as beehives and local honey production.

The working farm park will also provide food to Hamilton County food pantries and to food deserts – especially on the city’s northeast side.

Groups, companies and residents can register to become volunteers at the park. Brandywine Creek Farms says volunteers will be needed starting in early May, during planting season and throughout the summer and fall.

