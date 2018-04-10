Portillo's lemon cake is coming back - for a limited time only!

Katie Cox
11:57 PM, Apr 9, 2018
FISHERS, Ind. -- Good news, Portillo’s fans.

The restaurant chain is bringing back its lemon cake for a limited time starting Tuesday.

The much-loved cake had a short run last summer after being retired for more than a decade after a man named Ben - who grew up on the cake - took to Reddit and offered to pay anyone with a recipe for Portillo's lemon cake $300.

"The cake became an overnight sensation for Portillo’s," the company said in a release sent out Monday afternoon. 

The brand sold more than 900,000 slices of the cake last summer. 

From April 10 – September 10, 2018, customers can purchase the legendary cake in-store at all Portillo’s locations. 

Portillo's is also offering to ship the cakes to any location in the U.S. so you can share with your friends who don't have a Portillo's nearby too!

