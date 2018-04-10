Portillo's lemon cake is coming back - for a limited time only!

FISHERS, Ind. -- Good news, Portillo’s fans.

The restaurant chain is bringing back its lemon cake for a limited time starting Tuesday.

The much-loved cake had a short run last summer after being retired for more than a decade after a man named Ben - who grew up on the cake - took to Reddit and offered to pay anyone with a recipe for Portillo's lemon cake $300.

"The cake became an overnight sensation for Portillo’s," the company said in a release sent out Monday afternoon.

The brand sold more than 900,000 slices of the cake last summer.

From April 10 – September 10, 2018, customers can purchase the legendary cake in-store at all Portillo’s locations.

Portillo's is also offering to ship the cakes to any location in the U.S. so you can share with your friends who don't have a Portillo's nearby too!

MORE TOP STORIES | Two men killed after two planes collide at Marion airport | One person killed, five others injured after pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy's east side | Man identified who was shot during meeting to sell drone in Lawrence | IMPD: Mother, son arrested with more than $1 million in meth, cocaine | Indianapolis man charged with murder of longtime friend

Top Trending Videos