Former treasurer for the Wayne Twp. Volunteer Fire Department of Hamilton Co. indicted

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. -- A former treasurer for the Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Department of Hamilton County was indicted on six counts of wire fraud in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.
Norman Burgess controlled all financial accounts for the fire department.
An audit of those financial accounts was conducted in July 2016 after inconsistencies were discovered, according to Pamela Taylor, public information officer for Wayne Township in Hamilton County.
Burgess was asked for all financial records and failed to comply after being given two deadlines.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Department was notified and the case was referred to the Indiana State Police and the Indiana State Board of Accounts.
According to the indictment:
Burgess resigned in October 2016. He had been with the Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Department of Hamilton County Since August 2008 and had been clerk-treasurer since 2011.
According to Wayne Township public information officer, the financial systems have been reviewed and new measures put in place to ensure that no single member of the department has complete control over payroll and accounts payable.
