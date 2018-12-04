Good Samaritan turns in 'bundle of cash' he found in Kroger parking lot in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. -- A good Samaritan is being praised after police say he turned in a "bundle of cash" he found in a grocery store parking lot over the weekend.

Kevin Ogawa found the money in the parking lot of the Kroger at 116th Street and Cumberland Road in Fishers on Saturday.

He says the money gave him pause, but he never seriously considered keeping it.

"You know, I am human so of course I looked at it and said 'I just bought my kids some shoes, Christmas is around the corner,' so of course, you look at money going, 'that's nice,' but of course that gets right in your head immediately that somebody else needs this just as much as I would and it belongs to them, they should probably get it back as best they can," Ogawa said.

Fishers police are now trying to find the rightful owner. They will not say how much money was found and whoever comes forward will have to identify some "unique characteristics" on the money in order to get it back.

