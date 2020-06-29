Menu

Hamilton County hosting virtual job fair

Posted at 6:09 PM, Jun 29, 2020
NOBLESVILLE – The Hamilton County’s Workforce Recovery Task Force will host a virtual job fair next week, looking to connect those who have recently lost their jobs with companies looking to hire.

The job fair will take place Thursday, July 9.

A grant from the Duke Energy Economic Development Relief Fund will pay for the fair. Some of the members of the task force include the presidents of the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce, OneZone Commerce and the Westfield Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on the job fair, click here.

