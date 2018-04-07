Kid Rock & Brantley Gilbert to perform in Noblesville this September

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Heads up, Kid Rock fans - your year is about to be made.

The Detroit-native is coming to the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center this September.

Kid Rock announced Friday that his "Red Blooded Rock 'n Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour" will be making a stop in Noblesville on September 21.

Country singer Brantley Gilbert will be his opening act.

You can purchase tickets and VIP packages to the show starting Friday, April 13, on the Live Nation website.

