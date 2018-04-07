Kid Rock & Brantley Gilbert to perform in Noblesville this September

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 42°
LO: 23°
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Heads up, Kid Rock fans - your year is about to be made.
The Detroit-native is coming to the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center this September.
Kid Rock announced Friday that his "Red Blooded Rock 'n Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour" will be making a stop in Noblesville on September 21.
Country singer Brantley Gilbert will be his opening act.
You can purchase tickets and VIP packages to the show starting Friday, April 13, on the Live Nation website.
MORE TOP STORIES | Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Meijer parking lot | Two women killed in violent Speedway crash identified | New details revealed in brutal Howard County courthouse attack on Koontz family | News that Shelby Street will close for seven months surprises business owners on Indy's south side | Father dies after rescuing daughter from car after it plunges into pond on Indy's north side
Top Trending Videos
Veterans will soon have a new option for health care in Shelby County.
Heads up, Kid Rock fans - your year is about to be made.
A child is safe after a car was stolen from outside an Indianapolis business with a 3-year-old sleeping in the back.
One person was killed in an early morning crash on I-65 in Boone County. Traffic was backed up for hours as the investigation wrapped up.
A cool April weekend is in progress.
After a couple of months of speculation, St. Vincent confirmed Friday that has entered into an agreement to buy land located at…
Beginning Friday, Fishers Library patrons will have increased accessibility.
A fallen Marine from Noblesville was honored during Saturday's Carmel marathon.
A procession was held in New York City on Thursday for fallen firefighter, Christopher "Tripp" Zanetis.
An Indianapolis suburb has renewed a $20,000-a-month legal services contract with the wife of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Luke Messer.