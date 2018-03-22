Noblesville parents seek stronger school security

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Parents in Noblesville are asking for sweeping security changes in their children’s schools – including bullet-proof glass and doors.

More than 300 parents signed a petition asking administrators to make Noble Crossing and nine other schools in the Noblesville school district safer for their children.

The petition, “Support Safer Noblesville Schools,” was started by parent Lisa Duell who said she’s been collecting the signatures of concerned parents, grandparents and community members to take to the district.

“We do the best we can as parents and we pray everyday for them,” said Duell. “There are better options out there for security and I feel as a parent and as a citizen it is our responsibility to partner with our school districts.”

The group is petitioning for a model in all 10 Noblesville public schools that is based off what’s in place at South-Western High School in Shelbyville – one of the safest schools in the country.

Some of the improvements they are looking to implement include:

Real-time communication with police

Bullet-proof windows and doors

Security cameras

Fobs for each teacher to report the status of their classroom in real-time

The issue is the price tag. Duell says the upgrades would cost about $400,00 per school.

Duell presented the idea to the school board Tuesday evening.

The district, along with Noblesville police, held a parents’ forum to discuss school safety earlier this week. Because of that forum, Superintendent Dr. Beth Niedermeyer said they plan to look at all of the comments and suggestions from parents and submit them to the district’s safety team for review.

