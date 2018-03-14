Noblesville student makes art display to honor school shooting victims

Current
Fair
3-Day Forecast
HI: 51°
LO: 24°
HI: 51°
LO: 24°
HI: 51°
LO: 24°
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- As many central Indiana students prepare for a nationwide walkout Wednesday, one junior made an art display to honor the victims of school shootings.
Delaney Amsler, a junior at Noblesville High School, said she plans to participate in the walkout with her display. Amsler made a 60-foot long banner that includes more than 500 pictures, names, ages and locations of school shootings.
"With this amount of people I want to be able to show that," she said. "Because I could tell you that 583 people have died in a school shooting, but that doesn't mean anything. So I want to be able show it, so that every foot that you walk past of this poster makes you think, 'That's another 12 people dead.'"
Noblesville High School has given Amsler permission to hang and display the banner.
MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal shooting of a Boone County deputy | Women in Greenwood say strange men are following them around in stores | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Anthony Baumgardt: "No remorse" for what happened to Deputy Pickett, man he's accused of shooting
Top Trending Videos
A controversial purchase at the Indianapolis Housing Agency office has people concerned why their tax dollars are going to buy furniture when…
The Indiana House unanimously passed an amended version a bill that would legalize CBD oil with low levels of THC.
A body was found at the scene of a fire on Indianapolis' east side Wednesday evening.
Clear and not as cold Thursday morning. Sunshine will boost highs into the upper 40s Thursday.
The Indiana Legislature has given final passage to a proposal that would lift a prohibition on young immigrants referred to as…
One of Indiana’s fastest growing cities will soon harken back to its rural roots – farming.
As many central Indiana students prepare for a nationwide walkout Wednesday, one junior made an art display to honor the…
Police in Fishers are warning parents about a growing trend among teenagers that could become dangerous.
A Noblesville woman says a trip to the spa with her daughters ended with a serious infection and a long stay at the hospital.
Get discounted meals at more than two-dozen Hamilton County restaurants over the next two weeks as part of Savor Hamilton County .
A video, created by a student at Carmel High School, was shown to his classmates on Thursday to hopefully help prevent suicides.