Noblesville student makes art display to honor school shooting victims

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- As many central Indiana students prepare for a nationwide walkout Wednesday, one junior made an art display to honor the victims of school shootings.

Delaney Amsler, a junior at Noblesville High School, said she plans to participate in the walkout with her display. Amsler made a 60-foot long banner that includes more than 500 pictures, names, ages and locations of school shootings.

"With this amount of people I want to be able to show that," she said. "Because I could tell you that 583 people have died in a school shooting, but that doesn't mean anything. So I want to be able show it, so that every foot that you walk past of this poster makes you think, 'That's another 12 people dead.'"

Noblesville High School has given Amsler permission to hang and display the banner.

