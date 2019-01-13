Noblesville police respond to unsafe sledding call

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — After several parts of Central Indiana received inches of snow Saturday, people grabbed their sleds and went to the hills for a little fun in the snow.

One person called police about kids sledding into a "dangerous area" Saturday in Noblesville. When officers arrived, they decided they needed to test the hill themselves.

You can watch the video posted by the department on their Facebook page here:



