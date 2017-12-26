Elderly couple, son found dead in Hamilton County home on Christmas Day

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. -- An elderly couple and their son were found dead in their Hamilton County home on Christmas Day.

The three bodies were discovered by a family member around 4:30 p.m. in a house just east of Promise Rd. off of E. 191st Street.

The Hamilton County Sheriff says they are conducting a death investigation, but are not looking for a suspect.

The sheriff's office says neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

The names of the victims or an exact cause of death have not been released.

Detectives said they "have not ruled out the possibility of a murder-suicide," but have not confirmed it at this point in the investigation.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said no new information would be released until at least some time Tuesday.

More news from Hamilton County

MORE TOP STORIES | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Home Tour: This $2.25M Zionsville home redefines class in modern construction | Small plane crash kills 3 people and a dog in Franklin County | Call 6: Customer charged $350 after leaving negative review for Brown County hotel, lawsuit alleges | Kokomo woman killed, toddler injured in crash on US 35 in Cass County