Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, Rod Stewart coming for separate concerts

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Musical artists Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, and Rod Stewart are coming to Indiana for two separate concerts this summer.

Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers announced Monday their North American summer 2018 tour, taking place May 10-July 14. The tour will be at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville on June 24, 2018.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Steely Dan has sold more than 40 million albums since it was founded in 1972. Steely Dan was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. The Doobie Brothers have sold more than 48 million albums over four decades.

Rod Stewart will also be coming to Noblesville, just a month later. Stewart will be at the Ruoff center Saturday, Aug. 18.

Tickets for that concert will also be on sale Jan. 12.

