Teacher who stopped Noblesville shooter: My actions 'were the only acceptable actions'

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- The teacher who stopped a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School Friday said his actions were, in his mind, "the only acceptable actions."

Science teacher Jason Seaman didn't say much Monday morning in his first press conference since the shooting on Friday. But what he did say only reinforced what many already know about Seaman: It's not about him.

He brushed off credit for stopping the shooter, instead praising other teachers, students and the school resource officer at the school.

"I want to make it clear that my actions on that day, in my mind, were the only acceptable actions I could've done given the circumstances," Seaman said. "I deeply care for my students and their well-being. That is why I did what I did that day."

Police say Seaman, 29, tackled a student who started firing in his classroom Friday morning. He was shot three times during the incident, but released from the hospital Saturday.

Ella Whistler, a student at the school, was shot Friday. Her family says she's doing well at Riley Hospital for Children.

"I can't say enough how proud of Ella I am and how we all should be," Seaman said. "Her courage and strength is nothing short of remarkable and we should continue to keep her in our minds as she continues to recover."

After the press conference, Seaman honored at an Indiana Sectional Championship baseball game between Noblesville High School and Hamilton Southeastern High School. Noblesville Schools is selling T-shirts to raise money for Seaman and Whistler. Noblesville sold out of T-shirts at the game, raising more than $10,000 for Seaman and Whistler.

Wow! What a powerful moment... Jason Seaman’s students just met him at the fence during the baseball game. They told him they are so happy to see him, he said he is just happy to be here. @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/5kn4po0wID — Nicole Griffin-RTV6 (@NicoleGriffinTV) May 28, 2018

