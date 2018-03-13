Woman hospitalized with foot infection days after getting pedicure at Noblesville spa

Current
Fair
3-Day Forecast
HI: 51°
LO: 23°
HI: 51°
LO: 23°
HI: 51°
LO: 23°
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- A Noblesville woman says a trip to the spa with her daughters ended with a serious infection and a long stay at the hospital.
Jennifer White said she got the pedicure nearly two weeks ago at “Nails and Lounge” in Noblesville.
Over the next two days, White said she noticed her foot start swelling and turning purple and decided to go to the emergency room.
She was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday with a severe infection and she’s been there for nearly a week.
“I was worried I could possibly lose my toe. I could lose my foot,” said White. “I’m out of work … all for that 35 minutes of getting a pedicure.”
White says the doctors tell her that the scrapings on her foot probably caused a small incision which allowed an infection to enter her foot.
“I’m still here and they’re saying it’s due to the fact that I went to the nail salon… unclean, unsanitary and it’s made the infection settle in my foot,” said White.
According to the Indiana Administrative Code, the use of razor devices to shave, reduce or remove calluses or corns is prohibited at spas in the state.
Nails and Lounge’s manager says they did not use any prohibited devices and that they sanitize and dispose of all tools according to state law. She says they also bleach the pedicure tubs after each use, but have ordered plastic liners for each tub because of this experience.
The spa manager denies that their pedicure caused the infection but says they are open to working with White to pay for her medical bills.
MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal wounding of a Boone County deputy | Victims in Carroll Co. plane crash identified | Teen siblings killed in crash on Indy's west side | Toddler's death under investigation in Martinsville
Top Trending Videos
A controversial purchase at the Indianapolis Housing Agency office has people concerned why their tax dollars are going to buy furniture when…
The Indiana House unanimously passed an amended version a bill that would legalize CBD oil with low levels of THC.
A body was found at the scene of a fire on Indianapolis' east side Wednesday evening.
Clear and not as cold Thursday morning. Sunshine will boost highs into the upper 40s Thursday.
The Indiana Legislature has given final passage to a proposal that would lift a prohibition on young immigrants referred to as…
One of Indiana’s fastest growing cities will soon harken back to its rural roots – farming.
As many central Indiana students prepare for a nationwide walkout Wednesday, one junior made an art display to honor the…
Police in Fishers are warning parents about a growing trend among teenagers that could become dangerous.
A Noblesville woman says a trip to the spa with her daughters ended with a serious infection and a long stay at the hospital.
Get discounted meals at more than two-dozen Hamilton County restaurants over the next two weeks as part of Savor Hamilton County .
A video, created by a student at Carmel High School, was shown to his classmates on Thursday to hopefully help prevent suicides.