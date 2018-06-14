'Matthew's Playground' opens thanks to thousands in community donations

McCORDSVILLE, Ind. -- Just in time for summer, a playground in memory of a young McCordsville boy is finally open.

Matthew's Playground is named after Matthew Clegg, who was just 7 years old when he died suddenly in May 2016.

McCordsville United Methodist Church had been raising funds since the beginning of the year to build the playground, which will serve as a lasting tribute to to Matthew, and provide fun and fellowship to children of all ages for years to come.

The church exceeded its goal of raising $20,000. Instead, it raised $29,500 with help from the community.

A dedication for the playground was held on June 7, which would have been Matthew's 10th birthday.

"[Matthew] always loved the playground, too," said Sharon Phillips, a member of the administrative staff.

The church and new playground are located at 6247 West Broadway in McCordsville.

