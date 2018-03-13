12-year-old arrested after penning threat towards Greenfield schools

Fair
GREENFIELD, Ind. -- A 12-year-old Greenfield student was arrested Tuesday after police say he penned a note threatening to a school shooting.
Administrators at Greenfield Intermediate School on W. Park Avenue notified police after the threat was found written on a piece of paper at the school.
School resource officers were able to identify the 12-year-old who penned the threat shortly after it was found. He was arrested and taken to the Delaware County Juvenile Center.
Greenfield police say no weapons were found and they do not believe anyone else was involved in the threat.
The child faces a preliminary charge of intimidation.
The incident remains under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department.
