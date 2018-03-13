12-year-old arrested after penning threat towards Greenfield schools

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- A 12-year-old Greenfield student was arrested Tuesday after police say he penned a note threatening to a school shooting.

Administrators at Greenfield Intermediate School on W. Park Avenue notified police after the threat was found written on a piece of paper at the school.

School resource officers were able to identify the 12-year-old who penned the threat shortly after it was found. He was arrested and taken to the Delaware County Juvenile Center.

READ | More than 20 arrested for school threats in Indiana | Full list of Indiana school shootings

Greenfield police say no weapons were found and they do not believe anyone else was involved in the threat.

The child faces a preliminary charge of intimidation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department.

MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal wounding of a Boone County deputy | Victims in Carroll Co. plane crash identified | Teen siblings killed in crash on Indy's west side | Toddler's death under investigation in Martinsville

Top Trending Videos