12-year-old arrested after penning threat towards Greenfield schools

Katie Cox
3:48 PM, Mar 13, 2018
3:51 PM, Mar 13, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- A 12-year-old Greenfield student was arrested Tuesday after police say he penned a note threatening to a school shooting. 

Administrators at Greenfield Intermediate School on W. Park Avenue notified police after the threat was found written on a piece of paper at the school. 

School resource officers were able to identify the 12-year-old who penned the threat shortly after it was found. He was arrested and taken to the Delaware County Juvenile Center. 

READ | More than 20 arrested for school threats in Indiana | Full list of Indiana school shootings

Greenfield police say no weapons were found and they do not believe anyone else was involved in the threat. 

The child faces a preliminary charge of intimidation. 

The incident remains under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department. 

MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal wounding of a Boone County deputy | Victims in Carroll Co. plane crash identified | Teen siblings killed in crash on Indy's west side | Toddler's death under investigation in Martinsville

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News