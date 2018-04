HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. -- A Greenfield man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday for the death of his girlfriend in March 2017.

Jason Phelps, 43, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Darlene Charron, 45, of Greenfield, was a passenger in Phelps' car when he lost control of the vehicle on SR 9 on March 4.

The car rolled over and struck a house.

According to court documents, Phelps initially tried to say he was not driving, but a medic who was one of the first on the scene said otherwise.

Phelps' blood alcohol content tested at more than three times the legal limit.

He was convicted in 2001 for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior. In 2007, Phelps was convicted of operating while intoxicated causing death.

