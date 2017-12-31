Greenfield Soup Kitchen seeking plastic bag donations

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- One man's trash is another man's treasure, and the Kenneth Butler Memorial Soup Kitchen wants your unwanted plastic grocery bags!

In a post on Facebook, the soup kitchen says they need lots of them at the kitchen. They are also in need of large plastic totes with lids.

The soup kitchen, which has been open since 2009, was inspired by former Greenfield fire chief, Kenneth Butler. Butler dedicated his time to helping those in need through truck-stop ministries, prison ministries, and taking in homeless people.

The soup kitchen is located at 202 E. Main Street in Greenfield, and is open Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 7 PM.

For questions, or if you're interested in helping out at the soup kitchen, you can contact Jill Ebbert at 317-462-9900.