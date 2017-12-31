Greenfield Soup Kitchen seeking plastic bag donations

Meredith Barack
9:21 AM, Dec 31, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 18: A clerk bags groceries in plastic grocery bags on June 18, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles City Council is expected to vote on a proposed law would prohibit stores that sell pershiable goods for handing out the plastic grocery bags and fines would will be imposed for violators. It also calls for a 10-cent charge on paper bag use and regulations on the types of reusable bags that stores make it available to their customers. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Kevork Djansezian
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- One man's trash is another man's treasure, and the Kenneth Butler Memorial Soup Kitchen wants your unwanted plastic grocery bags!

In a post on Facebook, the soup kitchen says they need lots of them at the kitchen. They are also in need of large plastic totes with lids.

The soup kitchen, which has been open since 2009, was inspired by former Greenfield fire chief, Kenneth Butler. Butler dedicated his time to helping those in need through truck-stop ministries, prison ministries, and taking in homeless people.

The soup kitchen is located at 202 E. Main Street in Greenfield, and is open Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 7 PM.

For questions, or if you're interested in helping out at the soup kitchen, you can contact Jill Ebbert at 317-462-9900.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News