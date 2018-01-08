Hancock County 911, Hancock Regional Hospital partner for PulsePoint app

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. -- Thanks to a partnership between the Hancock County 911 Center and Hancock Regional Hospital, Hancock County residents will soon have a life-saving tool in the palm of their hands.

It comes in the form of the PulsePoint app, which aims to empower everyday citizens during sudden cardiac emergencies.

According to the PulsePoint website, the apps dispatch system immediately alerts CPR-trained bystanders about a nearby sudden cardiac event through the free PulsePoint Respond mobile app.

It will also let users know the location of the closest AED.

A post on the Hancock County 911 Center Facebook page says the app will be coming soon.