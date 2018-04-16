More than 78 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop on I-70 in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- An early morning traffic stop on I-70 on Monday ended with a huge drug bust for Indiana State Police.

A trooper pulled over a 2017 Ford Expedition for a traffic violation near Greenfield around 11 a.m. after he witnessed the driver weaving in and out of the traffic lanes.

During the stop, the trooper found more than 78 pounds of marijuana stowed in the back of the SUV. The street value of the pot is estimated to be around $250,000.

The driver, Christian Elie, 51, of Colorado and his passenger, Austin Johnson, 42, of Indianapolis, are both facing multiple drug charges.

The arrests and charges remain under investigation by Indiana State Police.

MORE TOP STORIES | PC: Downtown knife attack suspect targeted pregnant woman | Employee finds body of 'small adult' inside tote in the back of a U-Haul van at Indy facility | Analysis: Assault rifle ban would have little to no effect on Indianapolis gun crime | Infant safe after being left in baby box outside fire station in northern Indiana | Family: Suspects were playing video games when 1-year-old Malaysia Robson was killed

Top Trending Videos