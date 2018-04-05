Nanny accused of leaving 3 and 8-year-old girls home alone so she could go buy meth

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. -- A nanny is accused of leaving two young girls home alone in Hancock County on Tuesday so she could buy crystal meth in Indianapolis.
The children's mother called a neighbor when she could not reach the Tiffany McCampbell, 31.
The neighbor found the 3 and 8-year-old girls home alone, so he called police.
The girls' mother told officers she hired McCampbell about two months ago to be the nanny. Police could not locate McCampbell at the time.
On Wednesday, police were called to the same address for a woman who did not have money to pay a cab driver.
Officers located the report from the day before and asked McCampbell about the children left home alone.
According to the probable cause affidavit, she told McCordsville officers that she planned to come right back after she went to buy crystal meth in Indy.
"While I was handcuffing Ms. McCampbell, she stated she had crystal meth on her. Ms. McCambpell asked if I could save what she had left, so she could smoke it," stated Det. Aaron Watts of the McCordsville Police Department in the affidavit.
McCampbell was taken to the Hancock County Jail on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent and possession of meth.