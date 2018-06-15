Shirley Police Department seeks volunteers to start 'Citizens Participation Program'

SHIRLEY, Ind. -- The Shirley Police Department is looking for volunteers as they start a 'Citizens Participation Program.'
The volunteers would help the police department with locating trouble spots in the town of Shirley including speeding cars, stop sign violations, and any other suspicious activity.
Shirley Police Chief Brian Pryor says this will enable the police department to add more patrols in trouble spots.
Volunteers would be trained with radar units to clock speeds, then all the data collected would be recorded and turned over to the department. Volunteers would also be required to use their own vehicle and gas, and would be expected to work a couple of hours a week.
Anyone interested is asked to send an email to shirleypd@shirleypd.org, and put "Citizens Participation Program" in the subject line.