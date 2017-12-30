4-year-old crashes car into Brownsburg CVS

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 10:02PM EST expiring December 30 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Morgan, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 9:40PM EST expiring December 30 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, Wells, White, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 9:33PM EST expiring December 30 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Fayette, Franklin, Union, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 11:22AM EST expiring December 30 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Saint Joseph, Starke, Wabash, Wells, White, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 9:54AM EST expiring December 30 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Franklin
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 9:54AM EST expiring December 30 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Fayette, Union, Wayne
BROWNSBURG, Ind. -- A 4-year-old boy crawled into the front seat of his mother's car Friday evening and crashed into a Brownsburg CVS was she was inside.
The Brownsburg Fire Department responded to the CVS at 21 West Main Street just before 7 p.m. for a vehicle into a building.
Police say the mother ran into the store and left her two sons in the car with it running. While she was inside, the younger boy climbed into the front seat and put the vehicle in drive, causing it to jump the curb and crash into the side of the brick building.
The store had significant damage but was able to remain open because it was still structurally sound. No one inside was injured.