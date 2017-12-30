4-year-old crashes car into Brownsburg CVS

BROWNSBURG, Ind. -- A 4-year-old boy crawled into the front seat of his mother's car Friday evening and crashed into a Brownsburg CVS was she was inside.

The Brownsburg Fire Department responded to the CVS at 21 West Main Street just before 7 p.m. for a vehicle into a building.

Police say the mother ran into the store and left her two sons in the car with it running. While she was inside, the younger boy climbed into the front seat and put the vehicle in drive, causing it to jump the curb and crash into the side of the brick building.

The store had significant damage but was able to remain open because it was still structurally sound. No one inside was injured.

Neither boy was injured in the crash.

