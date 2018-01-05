At least 5 injured in I-70 crash in Hendricks County

PLAINFIELD, Ind. -- At least five people were injured in a serious crash on I-70 in Hendricks County Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1 p.m., in the westbound lanes of I-70 near SR 267.

Two medical helicopters were called to the scene. Four people were sent to the hospital, according to ISP.

At one point, all lanes of the highway were shutdown. One lane has since reopened, and traffic in the area is moving very slowly. The traffic backup stretched more than three miles.

The nature and severity of the injuries is unknown.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

This story will be updated.

