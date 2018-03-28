Avon police searching for missing 42-year-old man

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 49°
AVON, Ind. -- Police in Avon are asking for the public's help to locate a 42-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday evening.
Kevin England was reported missing from the area of U.S. 36 and Dan Jones.
England is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
If you have seen Kevin England or know where he may be located, contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.
MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder
Top Trending Videos
Dry Friday and Easter Sunday.
An Indiana mother is fighting for change in state law so that schools will help diagnose dyslexia in children so they can have a better…
Police in Avon are asking for the public's help to locate a 42-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday evening.
An Indianapolis suburb has renewed a $20,000-a-month legal services contract with the wife of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Luke Messer.
A Marion County grand jury has indicted a man on two counts of murder in connection with a double shooting on the near-northwest side in April 2016.