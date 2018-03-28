Avon police searching for missing 42-year-old man

AVON, Ind. -- Police in Avon are asking for the public's help to locate a 42-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday evening.

Kevin England was reported missing from the area of U.S. 36 and Dan Jones.

England is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you have seen Kevin England or know where he may be located, contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.

