Construction on the Town of Brownsburg's first ever dog park underway

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. -- Construction on Cardinal Park in Brownsburg is finally underway

The 14-acre, multimillion-dollar project will not only include the first dog park in the community, but will also extend the trail system by over a mile and provide a little education on the area’s natural habitat.

"We envision creating an educational experience for park users to learn about the natural plantings, but also the natural storm water management that's going to occur on this property throughout the wetlands,” said Travis Tranberger, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Brownsburg.

Phase one includes the extension of Thornburg Parkway to Hornaday Road and the extension of the Recreational Trails Program Trail from the B & O Trail to Airport Road. There will also be the addition of infrastructure for storm water management and a 50 space parking lot.

"I really support the park system and I use the park system, so I think it's great they are expanding and doing more," said Danette Markovich, resident.

And though the pile of mud might look like an eyesore, it's actually saving the town some big bucks.

"The dirt actually saved us just a little over $300,000 in costs, so that will be used to be spread all over the entire property to help with the road, the parking, the storm water management,” said Tranberger.

At first, residents were concerned extending Thornburg Parkway through the park might be dangerous but officials say that's not the case.

"The road was designed to have traffic-calming measures, within. So, it's going to curve, it's not going to be a straight shot to Hornaday, it's going to come in and curve to the south a little bit and then head east to connect to Hornaday,” explained Tranberger.

Residents should note there will be extra congestion along Hornaday Road with construction equipment moving in and out throughout the day.

So if you frequent that road, Tranberger said to expect delays and just exercise patience.

And, as for the fun for fido?

“People are excited about the dog park because we're going to set it up in a way so that the small dogs can have their own area, the large dogs can have their own area, and then there will be an area where the dogs can just play,” said Mary Louise Bewley, the Community Engagement Manager for Brownsburg Parks.

