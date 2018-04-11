Green Street construction impacts commute and local businesses, residents excited for future

(BROWNSBURG, Ind.) - If you’ve been in and around Brownsburg, you’ve probably noticed some major road work on one of the town’s main drags, and it’s all part of the Green Street Redesign Project—a major project focused on redeveloping the downtown area of Brownsburg.

This project has been up on the drawing board for years—town leaders have been working on a master plan ever since the 10.5 acre property was purchased by the Town of Brownsburg back in 2011, and now, this master plan is coming to fruition, along with some major traffic impacts.

This project couldn’t come at a better time, as Brownsburg is only expanding.

“To meet the growth, there needs to be more for people to have here," said Abby McKinney, owner of Ella Mae’s Boutique, situated right along the construction line.

The Green Street redesign project will not only widen travel lanes, but will include a two-way left turn lane, bike lanes, sidewalks, a rain garden, luxury apartments, additional retail, and more.

"They're redoing hooking up the gas line, so we'll have a new gas connection. That's really the big thing for us that's changing,” said Kenny Ludlow, a supervisor at Superior Garage Door Systems, Inc., a business with construction happening right outside its front door.

Local shops, such as Superior Garage Door Systems and Ella Mae’s Boutique, along the line of road work haven't seen much of a decline in business; the major impact is on getting around.

"It's not necessarily difficult, but we go out of our way a little bit,” said Ludlow.

Right now, Green Street (also known as State Road 267) traffic is restricted between Main and 56th Streets to northbound drivers only.

Southbound drivers are directed to go around by heading eastbound on 56th Street, southbound on Grant Street, and westbound on Main Street to return to Green Street.

“Typically, we have to go out the back of our lot, or come out and head north on 267 and find a route to wherever our destination is," explained Ludlow.

McKinney, the owner of Ella Mae’s said customers find other ways to reach the one-of-a-kind shopping staple.

“Grant Street has been a back road, I know people living on Grant Street are probably sick of all the traffic,” said McKinney.

McKinney added she is grateful her business is located on a corner, which probably helps with accessibility.

“Business has been great here, but I know we’re on a corner lot, too. So, I feel like that really helps us, so people have ways to get around all of the construction,” said McKinney.

She said during rush hour, things get a little messy.

"It gets really backed up,” said McKinney.

"Honestly, it kind of helps us because people can see in our window if they're out there waiting," McKinney added.

But, despite the short-term headaches, the community is looking forward to the long-term goal, especially from a business standpoint.

"I'm excited for the growth in Brownsburg. Hopefully this brings in more potential customers for us,” said Kenny.

One other interesting tidbit—all of this construction will also bring the first-ever parking garage to Hendricks County.