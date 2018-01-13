Hackers seize Hancock Regional Hospital computer system, demand ransom

Flood Warning issued January 12 at 4:01PM EST expiring January 13 at 2:12AM EST in effect for: Delaware, Randolph
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. -- The computer systems at Hancock Regional Hospital are unusable after officials say they were hacked Thursday evening and are being held for ransom.
A spokesperson for Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield said the hospital has not been able to use their computer systems since around 10 p.m. Thursday evening after an unknown party managed to shut down their computers and is now demanding payment to bring them back online.
The hospital has not paid the "ransom" and is working with local law enforcement to determine their next course of action.
Hospital officials say patient care has not been compromised by the ransom and the hospital is still open to patients at this time. Anything the hospital generally does on a computer is being done on paper for the time being.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.