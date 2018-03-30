Hendricks County tornado history

Kevin Gregory
2:43 PM, Mar 30, 2018
April through June is the most likely time for tornadoes in Indiana. As you can see, tornadoes have occurred every month of the year in the state.

The National Weather Service recently updated tornado statistics for the period 1950 to 2017. In Hendricks County there have been 31 tornadoes in the last 67 years.

Here's the link to the National Weather Service that will allow you to look at tornado data for Hendricks and 39 other counties in Central Indiana: 

https://www.weather.gov/ind/tornadostats

