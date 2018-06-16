Kittens found in Plainfield in a lumber shipment from Louisville

PLAINFIELD, Ind. -- Five black kittens had a long journey Wednesday. They traveled from Louisville to a construction site in Plainfield in a shipment of lumber.

"One of the employees called us to see if we could help," said Cathlene Hirtzel from the Hendricks County Community Cats Program. "Hendricks County Community Cats Program raced to pick the kittens up to make sure they were safe."

After a good meal of some canned food, the kittens made a short trip to their foster home. They will be in foster care for a few weeks before they can be up for adoption.

The kittens foster family says they loved canned kitten food, and they could use donations for medical expenses.

Contact the Hendricks County Humane Society for their adoption and donation info.

Don't forget to spay and neuter your pets!

MORE TOP STORIES | Teacher, student wounded when another student opened fire at Noblesville middle school | Science teacher Jason Seaman being called a hero for stopping school shooter | Noblesville teacher shot 3 times while stopping shooter released from the hospital | Family of girl wounded in Noblesville school shooting thanks everyone for prayers | Man found dead in tent in parking lot at Indianapolis Motor Speedway identified

Top Trending Videos