Kroger clerk returns lost wallet to Plainfield woman who thought it was gone for good

PLAINFIELD, Ind. -- A Plainfield woman got her lost checkbook back just in time for Christmas thanks to a grocery store clerk.

Kim Christopher was shopping at Kroger last month and afterward noticed her checkbook was missing.

Christopher looked everywhere for the checkbook and eventually gave up hope of finding it, especially since her phone number isn't printed on her checks.

Kroger clerk Kristie Polson was going through the store's lost and found last week when she noticed the missing checkbook. There was no ID, but there was a business card for the shopper's hairdresser.

Polson called the hairdresser, who then called Christopher to tell her that her checkbook had been found.

Christoper says it's proof that there are good people out there.

"I couldn't believe it! I really thought I lost it in the trash, tore up my office, my house, my car apart, couldn't find it anywhere so I gave up," said Kim.

"I was very overwhelmed, and it makes my heart very happy to be able to help people," said Polson.

Polson met Christopher for the first time on Christmas Eve at Kroger.

She leads the special customer service team at the store.

Polson says one time she even delivered a lost wallet to a customer's house.

