Man arrested in connection with almost 2 dozen vehicle break-ins in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. -- Police have arrested a man they say was caught on surveillance breaking into multiple vehicles in Hendricks County last week.

The break-ins were reported between December 31, 2017, and January 6, 2018, in the Hidden Valley, Auburn Meadows, Bridgewater, Village Oaks, Royal Troon and Prestwick Estate neighborhoods. In all, police took 24 reports where vehicles had either been left unlocked or were forced into by smashing out windows.

A total of 9 guns were reported stolen during those break-ins in addition to wallets, purses, electronic items, clothes, cash, checkbooks and gift cards.

READ | Surveillance cameras catch man breaking into vehicles in Plainfield

The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office arrested Alan Hawkins, 34, this week after they recovered some of the stolen items from his home while delivering a search warrant. Deputies believe Hawkins can be connected with at least 22 of those break-ins.

Hawkins is currently facing multiple counts of theft, criminal mischief and unlawful entry of a vehicle. Additional charges are likely to be filed in the case.

Deputies are asking any victims in these cases that have surveillance video or additional information they have not yet turned over to detectives to contact Det. Sgt. Charlie Tyree at 317-745-9354.

MORE TOP STORIES | Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000