Man in surgical mask robs credit union inside Avon hospital

AVON, Ind. -- A man wearing a surgical mask robbed a credit union inside an Avon Hospital early Friday morning.

According to the Avon Police Department, a man walked into the credit union inside IU West Hospital around 8:20 a.m. and gave a note to the clerk demanding money.

Police say the man implied that he had a weapon but it was never seen by the clerk.

The man was given an undisclosed amount of money and ran from the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 20-30 years old. He stood approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a surgical mask at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspect pictured below or the crime should contact the Avon Police Department at 317-272-4485.

