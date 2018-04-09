Missing Avon teen last seen getting into SUV after school

Cloudy
AVON, Ind. -- A missing teen in Anderson was last seen getting into an SUV after school on Monday.
Avon police say Corinne Enslin, 17, was last seen leaving Avon High School and getting into a red GMC SUV believed to be a Terrain.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.
