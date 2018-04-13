Police chief of Marian University accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated

BROWNSBURG, Ind. -- The police chief of Marian University was arrested Friday after a customer at a drive-thru called 911 to report a driver who appeared to be intoxicated.

The customer said the car in back of hers at the drive-thru at White Castle on the north side of Brownsburg had police license plates.

Officers were able to track the car down and pull it over for going left of the center line.

Brownsburg police say the driver in the police car appeared to be intoxicated.

He identified himself as Scott Ralph, 48, a Brownsburg resident and chief of the Marian University Police Department, according to a spokesperson for Brownsburg police.

Officers say Ralph refused to submit a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.

Blood was drawn at the Hendricks County Jail. Those results will not be known in four to six weeks.

Ralph faces a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

His car was impounded until Marian University police made arrangements to claim it.

The university released the following statement late Friday night:

"Earlier today, Scott Ralph, chief of the Marian University Police Department, was arrested for suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Brownsburg, Indiana. He was not on duty at the time of his arrest. The university considers these charges to be very serious. Chief Ralph is in a position of authority on our campus, and is expected to serve as an exemplary role model to our students and the community. The university has placed Chief Ralph on administrative leave immediately pending investigation. Disciplinary sanctions, up to and including termination, will be determined at the conclusion of the investigation."

