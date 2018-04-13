Police chief of Marian University pleads guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated

BROWNSBURG, Ind. -- The police chief of Marian University pleaded guilty Wednesday to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to court records.

Scott Ralph was arrested in March after a customer at a drive-thru called 911 to report a driver who appeared to be intoxicated.

The customer said the car in back of hers at the drive-thru at White Castle on the north side of Brownsburg had police license plates.

Officers were able to track the car down and pull it over for going left of the center line.

Brownsburg police say the driver in the police car appeared to be intoxicated.

He identified himself as Scott Ralph, 48, a Brownsburg resident and chief of the Marian University Police Department, according to a spokesperson for Brownsburg police.

Ralph received a one-year suspended sentence, according to Hendricks County court records.

