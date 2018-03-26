Cloudy
Saturday snow storm
Saturday's spring snow won't be on the ground long, but it will be in our memories for years!
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an anti-abortion bill Sunday requiring medical providers to report more patient information to the state.
A man died last week after setting off an explosion in his own car in a parking lot in Brown County, Indiana.
Finish Line, the Indianapolis-based athletic retailer, has been purchased by a United Kingdom company, it announced Monday.
Power in Madison County, Indiana has been restored after a brief, widespread power outage.