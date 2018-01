Washington Township/Avon Fire Department honors boy who loved firefighters

AVON, Ind. – The Washington Township/Avon Fire Department joined an international effort to remember a young boy who wanted to become a firefighter himself.

James Raugh, 4, died along with his father and two sister, ages 1 and 3, in a mobile home fire in South Carolina on Monday. Foul play is not suspected.

James’ family started the hashtag “JRaughOnDuty” for fire departments to share pictures of “James on duty.” Reports say James’ uncle has received 500 pictures of firetrucks and fire helmets from across the country, along with places like Canada, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia.

Here in central Indiana, the Washington Township/Avon Fire Department honored James on Friday by putting his name on three fire helmets. He was also listed on a board showing the firefighters on duty.