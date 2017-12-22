Funeral arrangements, procession route released for New Castle police chief who died unexpectedly

NEW CASTLE, Ind. -- Funeral arrangements and a procession route have been released for a Henry County police chief who died unexpectedly earlier this week.

New Castle Police Chief Brad Catron passed away Monday at Henry Co. Memorial Hospital just weeks after having knee surgery. His cause of death has not been determined.

Catron served on the New Castle police force for 29 years and had been Chief for the last six years.

He leaves behind a wife and two grown children.

A public viewing is scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church at 709 S. Memorial Drive in New Castle.

Catron's funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location on Saturday.

Immediately following the funeral, the public is encouraged to line the streets along the procession route to pay their respects to Chief Catron.

The procession will turn north out of the church parking lot onto Ind. 3, heading toward Broad Street. From Broad Street, the procession will turn right onto 12th Street and pass through the alley behind the New Castle Police Department before going up the hill behind the utility office and turning onto Main Street. From Main Street, the procession will turn onto M Avenue near Parkview Drive before turning onto Ross Street and going around the intersection toward the southeast doors of the Fieldhouse. The procession will then turn onto Trojan Lane and head north on Ind. 3 to the east entrance of the West Lawn Addition of South Mound Cemetery.

