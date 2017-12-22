Funeral arrangements, procession route released for New Castle police chief who died unexpectedly

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:24PM EST expiring December 25 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:22PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:20PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:20PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Vermillion
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:11PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:11PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Huntington, Jay, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 12:51PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter
A public viewing is scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church at 709 S. Memorial Drive in New Castle.
Catron's funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location on Saturday.
Immediately following the funeral, the public is encouraged to line the streets along the procession route to pay their respects to Chief Catron.
The procession will turn north out of the church parking lot onto Ind. 3, heading toward Broad Street.
From Broad Street, the procession will turn right onto 12th Street and pass through the alley behind the New Castle Police Department before going up the hill behind the utility office and turning onto Main Street.
From Main Street, the procession will turn onto M Avenue near Parkview Drive before turning onto Ross Street and going around the intersection toward the southeast doors of the Fieldhouse.
The procession will then turn onto Trojan Lane and head north on Ind. 3 to the east entrance of the West Lawn Addition of South Mound Cemetery.