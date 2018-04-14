Henry Co. Sheriff's Office says goodbye to retired K-9 Hector

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. -- The Henry County Sheriff's Office said goodbye to a retired member of their team this week.

K-9 Hector passed away on Friday.

"Thank you for many years of tracking and apprehending bad guys and helping rid our streets of drugs," the Henry County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page. "Most of all, thank you for protecting your partner Deputy Jason Williams."

The Henry County Sheriff's Office played K-9 Hector's End of Watch over the scanners Friday evening. You can listen to it below.

